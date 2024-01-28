Towleroad Gay News

Pope blames ‘ugly conclusions’ for African Catholic freakout over same-sex blessings

The Daily Beast reported that the 's latest move is “triggering widespread backlash” among the African leadership in the church. While the Americas may be the highest population for the Catholic church, the world's fastest-growing area is in Africa, a 2022 Vatican report says. But that could change after Pope Francis said that priests could bless same-sex unions. There are 64 countries that criminalize homosexuality, and nearly half of those (31) are Africa, the BBC reported last year. Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story. The move was a significan…

