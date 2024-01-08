Rising Malpractice Premiums Price Small Clinics Out of Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

Published by

California Healthline

After Iowa lawmakers passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in March, managers of an LGBTQ+ health clinic located just across the state line in Moline, Illinois, decided to start offering that care. The added services would provide care to patients who live in largely rural eastern Iowa, including some of the hundreds previously treated at a University of Iowa clinic, saving them half-day drives to clinics in larger cities like Chicago and Minneapolis. By June, The Project of the Quad Cities, as the Illinois clinic is called, had hired a provider who specializes in transgender health…

Read More