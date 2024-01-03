Sam Smith Splits From Boyfriend Christian Cowan

Published by

Radar Online

Sam Smith is getting too good at saying goodbyes. The 31-year-old singer — who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns — has ended their relationship with U.K. fashion designer Christian Cowan and is already looking for love again on the exclusive dating app Raya, RadarOnline.com has learned. Smith and Cowan were last photographed together on December 14 — and did not ring in the new year as a couple, and that's because they had split by then, according to Daily Mail. However, there are no hard feelings between the exes. “Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship befo…

Read More