Stuttgart CEO: Active footballers will come out as gay in near future

Published by

DPA

VfB Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle expects active footballers in Germany to come out as gay in the near future because diversity has come a long way. No active footballer has come out in Germany to date. But former German international and Stuttgart player Thomas Hitzlsperger came out after his playing career, 10 years ago in January 2014. Wehrle told dpa that diversity efforts from clubs, federations and fan groups were “clearly visible” as “a lot has been prepared here in recent years for the coming out of an active footballer. “I am convinced that it will happen – maybe not by an individual…

Read More