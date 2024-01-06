Sunny Hostin Slams Nikki Haley Over ‘I Have Black Friends’ Comment

Published by

Radar Online (UK)

The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently criticized Nikki Haley after the GOP primary candidate made a series of controversial comments about her “Black friends,” RadarOnline.com can report. Haley's initial comments came on Thursday night during a town hall event hosted by CNN. The former South Carolina governor was discussing another recent controversy regarding her remarks about slavery and the Civil War when she emphasized how she “had Black friends growing up.” “I should have said slavery right off the bat,” Haley explained during the town hall event. “If you grow up in South Carolina, liter…

Read More