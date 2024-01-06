Taylor Swift source slams ‘untrue and inappropriate’ NY Times op-ed speculating on her closeted queerness

Published by

New York Daily News

Taylor Swift's sexuality is the subject of a controversial New York Times opinion piece, which a source close to the singer has slammed as “invasive, untrue, and inappropriate.” The 5,000-word article, published on Thursday, asserts that Swift is a closeted queer person, based off of various LGBTQ references found in her songs and performances. “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won't cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is — all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,'” a person close to the situation told CNN on Saturd…

