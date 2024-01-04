Vatican defends blessings for same-sex couples after bishops’ pushback

Published by

Euronews (English)

The Vatican has defended Pope Francis' decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples after receiving backlash from more conservative bishops who called the move heretical. In a five-page statement on Thursday, the Holy See's office to safeguard doctrinal orthodoxy – called the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith – insisted that blessing same-sex couples is not heresy, though it said it understood that some bishops needed more time to adjust to the change. But while the office recognised the need for these bishops for “pastoral reflection”, it added that “there is no room to distance our…

Read More