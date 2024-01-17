‘Very powerful’: Ex-Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany heaps praise on GOP’s longtime foe

Published by

Raw Story

Although Fox News personalities regularly use Vice President Kamala Harris as a punchline, former Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany warned the network's viewers that Harris seems to have upped her game heading into the 2024 presidential election. After playing clips of Harris talking about abortion rights on ABC's “The View,” McEnany speculated that Harris has been through some media training because her presentation on the program was much better than in past interviews. “She's on a show whose audience is mainly women,” McEnany explained. “You saw it, she brought up abortion again and again …

