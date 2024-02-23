Coronation Street Fred Elliott actor John Savident was lucky to be alive after being stabbed by rent boy

Published by

Mirror

By Mia O'Hare John Savident revealed he was lucky to be alive after he was stabbed in the neck. The actor, best known for playing Fred Elliot in Coronation Street, sadly died aged 86 after appearing on the soap between 1994 and his departure in 2006. A statement from his agent said: “We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February, he was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.” Back in 2000, John was violently attacked by a former rent boy after meeting in a bar in Manchester's gay village. Michael Smi…

Read More