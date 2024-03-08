Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Join Forces for Co-Headlining Tour

Published by

Q Magazine

Daryl Hall has been in the headlines for some less than ideal reasons over the last several months, after becoming embroiled in an ugly legal battle with his longtime musical partner John Oates. On March 8, however, the Philadelphia veteran managed to offer some welcome good news: he’ll be joining Elvis Costello and the Imposters for a summer co-headlining tour. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will hit the road starting in early June, kicking things off in Oregon prior to engagements at L.A.’s Greek Theatre, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The tour will …

