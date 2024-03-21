LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024



Creative ways to get out and be yourself around Tokyo, from everyday activities to annual celebrations. According to Loann Halden, VP of communications at the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, Japan is fortunate to have a relatively queer-friendly culture. Compared to many other APAC region nations, Japan's government and society are welcoming to sexual minorities and take measures to make the community feel safe and accepted. However, tight-lipped Tokyo can still be a hard place to be 100% of your authentic self for anyone, much less members of the LGBTQ+ community. We've rounded up a …

