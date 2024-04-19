Democrats grasp chances in deep red Idaho as voters react to ‘really scary’ agenda

Published by

Raw Story

Democrats believe that a right-wing overreach by Republicans presents them with an opportunity to pick up legislature seats in deep-red Idaho. Dozens of left-leaning candidates are seeking statewide office as part of a recruitment strategy that has put a Democrat on the ballot in every district in the state for the first time in at least 30 years. It follows the GOP supermajority's enactment of a strict abortion ban, limited LGBTQ+ rights and a proposal to jail librarians for circulating books they don't like, reported Politico. “You can't win if you don't run,” said legislative candidate Lore…

Read More