German lawmakers approve new gender self-determination law

Published by
DPA

Germany's lower house of parliament, the , has passed into law new regulations making it easier for people to change their first name and in official records. The reforms, which will take effect on November 1, allow people to make the changes with a simple procedure at government registry offices. The changes primarily affect , and non-binary people, many of whom have advocated for the reforms. Trans advocates have complained that the requirements under Germany's current transsexual law are humiliating, with those seeking a change in their name and …

