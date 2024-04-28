Towleroad Gay News

Group of gay footballers ‘set date to reveal identities imminently with couples in hiding’

Published by
GB News

A group of professional footballers from will reportedly come out as next month before the final weekend of the season. According to German outlet Preussische Allgemeine Zeitung, the players will collectively come out as gay on May 17. The date is significant as it's also the International Day Against Homophobia. The move is part of an initiative in Germany in an attempt to encourage players and others working in football to come out. All clubs involved are said to have been made aware of the imminent announcement. However, the report adds that there are still some players who have…

