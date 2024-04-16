Heartstopper’s Kit Connor to make Broadway debut alongside Hunger Games actress

Published by

Mirror

By Charlotte Everett Heartstopper's Kit Connor has left fans excited with his new project with a Hunger Games star. The actor has been confirmed to be starring in a theatre adaptation of Romeo and Juliet opposite Rachel Zegler. The pair will be making their Broadway debuts as Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet in an adaptation of William Shakespeare play this autumn. The Broadway show will be directed by Sam Gold and will feature music from Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh. It's not yet known where the play will be performed or on what dates. It's expected that tickets will go on sale …

Read More