‘Matt sent this to me, and you’re missing out’: Gaetz allegedly showed nude pics to colleagues

Published by

AlterNet

Even though the US Department of Justice declined to pursue criminal charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) last year, the House Ethics Committee is still investigating him. And a new profile suggests that investigation may soon intensify. Earlier this week, the Atlantic's Elaine Godfrey reported that, according to several of her sources, the Florida Republican sent explicit photos and videos of women to some of his colleagues in Congress. One video was allegedly of a young woman hula hooping while naked. “Matt sent this to me, and you're missing out,” one unnamed Gaetz aide said, telling…

Read More