McGreevey: Twenty years later, my mistakes made me a better person | Opinion

By Jim McGreevey In 2004, I resigned as Governor of the State of New Jersey as a result of poor decisions I made, and my life has been undoubtedly and irrevocably changed as a result of them. I am not sure what my life would be like if I did not make those decisions, or if I were born during a time when being gay was not viewed so disdainfully. Yet, it is the candid truth that I am happy to be the person I am now, to live the life I am living, and to be doing the work that I am doing. We often tell ourselves, each other, and certainly our children that the goodness of life is not found in the …

