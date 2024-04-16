Melania privately agrees hush money trial is ‘disgrace’ despite fury over affair: report

Published by

Raw Story

Melania Trump likely won't attend her husband's trial in the hush money case involving adult movie actress Stormy Daniels, but she reportedly shares his view that the prosecution is unfair. The former first lady was initially furious after seeing reports in January 2018 that Donald Trump had paid off the film star to conceal their alleged extramarital affair, and headed to Mar-a-Lago to cool off before returning to Washington, D.C. in time for his first State of the Union address, reported the New York Times. “She has long privately referred to the case involving Ms. Daniels as ‘his problem' a…

