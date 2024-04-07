Towleroad Gay News

Now we know how Hitler did it | Opinion

Published by
Raw Story

The Nazis in America are now “out.” This morning, former Republican Joe Scarborough explicitly compared Trump and his followers to Hitler and his Brownshirts on national television. They're here. At the same , America's richest man is retweeting antisemitism, rightwing influencers and radio/TV hosts are blaming “Jews and liberals” for the “invasion” of “illegals” to “replace white people,” and the entire GOP is embracing candidates and legislators who encourage hate and call for violence. Are there parallels between the MAGA takeover of the GOP and the Nazi takeover of the German right in …

