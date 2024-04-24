Popular LGBT Dating App Grindr Faces Legal Action Over Disclosing HIV Status Of Users: ‘Compensate Those Whose Data Has Been Compromised’

Published by

Benzinga

The leading social networking and dating app for the LGBTQ+ community, Grindr (NYSE:GRND) is facing a lawsuit in the U.K. for allegedly sharing users' private information, including their HIV status, with third parties without consent. What Happened: The lawsuit, filed by law firm Austen Hays, is being brought to the High Court in London and represents hundreds of affected users, reported Reuters, citing the law firm on Monday. The firm claims that the sensitive data of thousands of Grindr users in the U.K., including their HIV status and the date of their latest HIV test, was shared with thir…

