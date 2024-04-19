Rylan Clark’s heartwarming reason for never turning down a picture with a fan

Published by The Western Journal At a time when quality wholesome children's entertainment has never been harder to come by, the Australian animated show “Bluey” has stood out from the rest. The show follows a family …Read More »
Published by Raw Story Democrats believe that a right-wing overreach by Republicans presents them with an opportunity to pick up legislature seats in deep-red Idaho. Dozens of left-leaning candidates are seeking statewide office as part of …Read More »
Published by Mirror By Susie Beever Fraud detectives are hunting a bearded romance scam artist believed to have swindled £50,000 off lonely-hearted singles. Police are trying to close in on the crook who is believed to …Read More »
Published by BANG Showbiz English Jonathan Bennett's life was “changed forever” by his role in ‘Mean Girls'. The 42-year-old actor starred as heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 cult classic – which followed Lindsay Lohan, Rachel …Read More »