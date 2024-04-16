Scandal erupts in Russia over ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’ at volleyball match – photos

Published by

The New Voice

Read also: LGBTQ community faces brutal torture by Russian military in occupied territories Lokomotiv defeated Dynamo in the decisive match of the semi-final series. An official statement later appeared on the Moscow club's website, in which the advisor to the general director of Dynamo, Elena Godina, lashed out at the opponents for allegedly promoting LGBTQ propaganda after the match. “To our shame, during the broadcasts of volleyball matches, close-up shots show horrifying gestures simulating sexual acts performed by Kaliningrad Lokomotiv players aimed at opposing teams, same-sex kisses on t…

Read More