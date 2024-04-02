The Record That Changed My Life: Wilson Cruz on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs in the Key of Life’

Published by

Q Magazine

Wilson Cruz isn't just a name on a credit roll; he's a pioneer who stepped into living rooms across America and dared to be different. His groundbreaking role as Rickie Vasquez from 1994's My So-Called Life was one of the first openly gay characters on television (and in real life). A tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly for those who feel unseen or unheard, Cruz is a force for positive change, empowering others to create a world where everyone can have a voice. Currently, Cruz is entering the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery (streaming starts April 4 on Paramount+) …

