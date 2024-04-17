Travel warning issued for LGBTQ+ tourists in Greece. Where in Europe is safest for queer people?

Published by

Euronews (English)

When same-sex marriage was legalised in Greece back in February, LGBTQ+ campaigners celebrated. Now, though, the British Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for queer people travelling to the country. An update, published on the UK government's foreign travel advice page, has warned that same-sex couples could experience discrimination in certain parts of Greece. While it states that “attitudes are generally much more welcoming in Athens and on many Greek islands, particularly on Lesvos, Mykonos and Skiathos,” there are concerns that queer visitors could face prejudice elsewhere. The g…

Read More