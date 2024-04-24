Trial witness describes Trump as ‘most eligible bachelor’ despite marriage to Melania

Published by
David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, told a Manhattan jury that Donald Trump was considered the “most eligible bachelor” in 2015 — despite his marriage to Melania Trump. The remarks came during Pecker's second day of testimony in Trump's trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Pecker told prosecutor Joshua Steinglass that he had a meeting with Trump and former lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss what the magazine “could do to help the campaign.” Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest head…