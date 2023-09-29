5 Incredibly Fun Photos of Cover Model Kim Petras in Los Angeles

Published by

By Ananya Panchal German pop star Kim Petras, who moved to Los Angeles when she was 19, made history in February when she became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She earned the honor for her hit single “Holy” with singer Sam Smith. “I don't think anything could have prepared me and I don't think I'll ever really have that feeling again. It was completely incredible,” she shared. “I'm so grateful to Sam for wanting me to give a speech and kind of pushing me to do it because I was so scared. [Smith] was like, ‘If we win, I want you to do it be…

