90 Day Fiance’s Nikki kept trans identity a secret from ‘traumatized’ partner for two years

Published by

Reality Titbit (UK)

90 Day Fiance season 10’s Nikki Exotika has opened up about how her identity as a trans woman affected her romance with Justin. But fate has brought them back together – and it’s playing out on national TV. 90 Day Fiance returns with its 10th series featuring several new faces joining Jasmine and Gino, who previously appeared on Before The 90 Days. This series will follow the romance between Nicole Sanders, aka Nikki Exotika, and her partner Justin. Their love story isn’t a regular TLC plot; they dated for several years 15 years ago, meaning 90 Day Fiance is their second shot at love. Nikki an…

Read More