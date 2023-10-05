After conservative attack, pope calls on synod to set aside politics



Reuters Published by

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis called on Catholic leaders on Wednesday to set aside politics and work to make the Church more welcoming for all, as he opened a global meeting that conservative critics say risks “poisoning” the faith. Delivering a homily in St Peter's Square at the start of the first global gathering of Church leaders, or synod, for four years, the pope said bishops should avoid “human strategies, political calculations or ideological battles”. “We are not here to carry out a parliamentary meeting or a plan of reformation,” he said in the homily of the …

