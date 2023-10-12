Biden marks 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s murder, says anti-LGBTQ violence continues to rise

Published by
New York Daily News
President Joe Biden on Thursday marked the 25th anniversary of the“tragic and senseless” murder of Matthew Shepard, noting that even now with federal anti-hate laws bearing his name in place, the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ violence across the country means that “our work here is far from finished.” Shepard was a gay, 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming who was attacked and tortured by two young men before he was tied to a fence in a field in Laramie, Wyoming, on Oct. 7, 1998. He died from his injuries five days later in a hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. Shepard's murder galvani…