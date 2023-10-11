Children’s book put on watch list in Alabama because its author’s last name is ‘Gay’

An illustrated children's book about siblings who build a dog house together was errantly placed on a watch list of books to be potentially removed from the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HCPL) system in Alabama simply because its author's last name was “Gay.” AL.com reports that “Read Me a Story, Stella” by author Marie-Louise Gay was put on a list of potentially “sexually explicit” books despite the fact that it contains absolutely nothing about sex. HCPL executive director Cindy Hewitt tells AL.com that “Read Me a Story, Stella” should not have been placed on the list and said th…

