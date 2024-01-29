‘Cruelty is the point’: Analyst warns beaten DeSantis is ‘much greater threat than Trump’

Published by

Raw Story

Ron DeSantis' humiliating defeat in his presidential race against former President Donald Trump isn't funny to the large group of Floridians who fear their governor's return — and the entire nation should beware, a new political analysis contends. Salon's Chauncey Devega Monday issued a warning about the much-mocked Republican contender who rose to political stardom implementing far-right policies aimed to appease his ultra-conservative base. “DeSantis is still governor of Florida and the cruel policies he put in place, and which will continue (and get worse), have not ended,” writes Devega. “…

Read More