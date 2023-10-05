Dolly Parton on Taylor Swift’s Touring Fame: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

Published by

Taste of Country

Yep, Dolly Parton‘s a Swiftie — or at the very least, she's impressed with Taylor Swift‘s ability to captivate an audience. “Well good Lord, who could be better than Taylor Swift?” Parton tells Taste of Country Nights‘ Evan Paul, when asked which of today's stars are raising the bar onstage. “She's killing it. I've never seen anything like it. Yay Taylor, you go!” the country legend goes on to say. Parton adds that she's always willing to cheer along for any young act working to up their touring game, even if she's often too busy to watch their shows in person. “I honestly have to say, I work …

