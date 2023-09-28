Fetterman trolls James Comer by gifting him a case of Bud Light to drink during impeachment inquiry

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) had some more fun at the expense of congressional Republicans Thursday as they launched their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden despite the fact that the government is mere days away from being forced to shut down. Writing on X, Fetterman revealed that he had his staff send Rep. James Comer's (R-KY) office a gift to assist them in their efforts to uncover high crimes and misdemeanors potentially committed by Biden. “This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America squad as they embark …

Read More