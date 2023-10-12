Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Highest drop out rate in Florida college’s history fueled by DeSantis’ ‘censorship’: report

Leave a Comment

689525 origin 1
Published by
Alternet (UK)

A Florida college reported this week it has seen “27 percent of its student body drop out” since Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate ' recent takeover, marking “the lowest retention rate of first year students in” the University of South Florida's Sarasota campus' history, (TNR) reports. Per the news outlet, “What DeSantis once described as a culture of ‘woke indoctrination' has been replaced by one of censorship: Student murals have been painted over, and student orientation leaders were forbidden from wearing pins expressing support for Bl…

Read More

Related Posts