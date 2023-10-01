‘It’s Pretty Pathetic’: Mariah Carey Furious With Cher Over Rival Pop Star’s Christmas Album: Report

Published by

Radar Online (UK)

Petty songbird Mariah Carey is viciously defending her Queen of Christmas title after Cher announced plans for a holiday album, a first for the legendary singer, RadarOnline.com has learned. Carey, 54, has had a chokehold on Christmas tunes for years thanks to the massive success of her 1994 rendition ofAll I Want For Christmas Is You. While Carey continued to cash-in on the song every December, she wasn't ready to share a slice of the pie with Cher, 77. When the 77-year-old singer teased about her upcoming holiday album, fans rejoiced — and one jokester even tweeted about feeling relief over …

Read More