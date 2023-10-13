Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon turn focus to ‘innocent’ children on both sides in response to war

Published by

The Mercury News

A number of A-list stars have begun taking to social media to share their “heartbreak” and horror over the attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli communities and the escalating war in and around Gaza. But these stars seem to be trying to avoid mistakes made by Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and other celebrities, who posted poorly considered messages earlier that were held up as examples for why the public often doesn't want to hear from influencers and entertainers in the midst of global crisis. Indeed, it's likely that Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, among…

Read More