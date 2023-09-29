Towleroad Gay News

Jonathan Van Ness Drags Megyn Kelly After She Mocked His Concern Over Trans Rights: ‘If It Weren’t So Sad It Would Be Funny’

isn't letting get the last word! On Thursday, September 28, the Queer Eye star took to Instagram to respond to a clip from “The Megyn Kelly Show” where Kelly mocked him for his Monday, September 25, appearance on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast. The 36-year-old included the clip of Kelly, 52, as she pretended to cry over trans rights after Van Ness got emotional on Shepard's show about the minority group, saying he's “so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included.” “You know what, Jonathan? Same. Same. I'm so tired too. …

