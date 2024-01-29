King Charles has managed to evade 3 things that can ‘kill a monarchy’

Published by

Celebrity Tidbit

A royal author has claimed there are “three things” that could “kill” a monarchy, but King Charles has avoided them all. In his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Robert Hardman spoke to one of King Charles‘ former aides who said three things could “kill” The Firm. Luckily, none of them have caused a royal disaster “in two centuries.” Charles was crowned next to his wife, Camilla, in May 2023. It came seven months after the death of his mom and then-monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The ‘three things’ King Charles has avoided doing that could ‘kill’ the monarchy According…

Read More