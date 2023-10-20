Landmark decision: Supreme Court of India rejects same-sex marriage

Published by

Global Voices

Activist protesting against supreme court in India to establish LGBT rights. Image by Suvajit Mukherjee. Used under a standard iStock license via Vidhi Center for Legal Policy. Used with permission. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India has ruled against legalizing same-sex marriage in a unanimous verdict. On October 17, 2023, the Court released four separate judgments that decided the fate of 21 petitions by same-sex couples seeking the legal recognition of marriage. All five judges of the bench refused to either strike down or read into the Special Marriage Act of 1954 provisions …

Read More