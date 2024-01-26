Mel B teases full Spice Girls reunion with Victoria Beckham

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Mel B has revealed all five Spice Girls are “definitely working on something together”, The 48-year-old singer admitted she might “get into trouble” for lifting the lid on the ‘Wannabe' hitmakers' reunion plans, but she confirmed there is something in the works with bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell) and Victoria Beckham for the group's 30th anniversary this year. Appearing on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show', she teased: “I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce. “But what I can say is we're definitely worki…

