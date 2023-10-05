Movie review: ‘The Royal Hotel’ an unflinching look at service industry misogyny

Published by

Tribune News Service

Australian filmmaker Kitty Green has made a name for herself teasing out the complex relationship of gender, labor and industry. She started in documentary filmmaking with “Ukraine Is Not a Brothel,” and “Casting JonBenet,” but her narrative debut “The Assistant,” starring Julia Garner, made a splash in a post-Harvey Weinstein film landscape. Following a young female assistant working for an unseen movie mogul, Green methodically unpacks the intricacies of this toxically sexist workplace, and the ways in which this young woman attempts to navigate and justify her presence in this world. Her la…

Read More