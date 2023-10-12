NHL Player Plans To Wear Pride Tape Despite League’s Banning

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew McCarty Earlier this week, the makers of Pride Tape made it clear they were not happy with the NHL’s decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season. “The league has used language in recent days that would prohibit the tape from any proximity to NHL hockey. We hope the league — and teams — will again show commitment to this important symbol of combating homophobia,” Pride Tape said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement came after the NHL announced players were no longer allowed to wear “specialty” products in warmups. De…

Read More