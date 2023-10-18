Orlando has deal to purchase Pulse nightclub, mayor says



Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has a deal to purchase Pulse nightclub, the site of what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time, Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday. City commissioners Monday will vote on the $2 million purchase, which Dyer says will begin a process toward building a memorial on the site of the 2016 shooting that killed 49 and wounded dozens more. If approved by the city council, the sale would close Oct. 27, Dyer said. “Unfortunately it's been seven years and we've not been able to move forward on beginning the construction of a memor…

