Parents’ rights, anti-trans groups will march in Northern California against Gov. Gavin Newsom

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of local organizers affiliated with national parents' rights groups and anti-trans groups are marching to the governor's home on Saturday as part of a “worldwide” Stop the War on Children rally. One of the protest's main organizers is Gays Against Groomers, founded in 2022 by right-wing, 2020 election conspiracy theorist Jaimee Michell, a frequent guest on Fox News and One American News Network. Members of Gays Against Groomers have also been linked with the far-right Proud Boys. The group promotes the homophobic and transphobic conspiracy theory that members of th…

Read More