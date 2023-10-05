Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger shot dead at home

Published by

ANI News

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], October 3 (ANI): Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger was shot and killed on Monday morning, CNN reported citing police officials. Kruger, who was 39 years old, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at his Point Breeze home at around 1:29 am, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, reported CNN. However, the police did not recover any weapons and there have been no arrests made yet, according to a police statement. Recently, Kruger had worked as a journalist and covered various issues like LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, HIV …

