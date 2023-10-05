Rights groups cheer as Mauritius top court decriminalises same-sex relations

Published by

Reuters

By Villen Anganan PORT-LOUIS (Reuters) -The Supreme Court of Mauritius has struck out a colonial-era law criminalising same-sex relations, bucking a trend elsewhere in Africa where a string of countries have passed or proposed anti-LGBT legislation. In a ruling on two cases brought by members of the gay community in the Indian Ocean island nation, the court said section 250 of the Mauritian criminal code, which dated back to 1898 during British colonial rule, was unconstitutional. “Section 250 was not introduced in Mauritius to reflect any indigenous Mauritian values but was inherited as part …

