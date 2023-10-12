Rod Stewart Snubs Big Money Saudi Concert Offer Over Human Rights

Published by

Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart has snubbed a mega money offer to perform in Saudi Arabia because of the country's human rights issues. The 78-year-old rock legend was offered a significant sum to bring his show to the Middle East but declined due to the oppression of “women, the LGBTQ community [and] the press” in the kingdom. He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I'm grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices… women, the LGBTQ community, the press. “I'd like my choice not to go… to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite…

