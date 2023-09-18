Russia’s LGBTQ+ community unites amid Kremlin crackdown

In the heart of St. Petersburg, Sof, a volunteer at Centre-T, helps Russia's trans community get care. He is currently inundated with a stream of desperate pleas for aid. “I had to learn how to help people in completely different states of despair”, he told Euronews. “Many didn't know what to do next, many were afraid or in critical psychological conditions.” Centre-T is one of the largest organisations connecting Russia's transgender community with medical care, hormones and even support for those seeking to flee the country. Why is Russia ramping up attacks on LGBT rights during the Ukraine …

