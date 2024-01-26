Turing sculpture strands tall at King’s College for Cambridge ‘homecoming’



Independent Published by Cambridge Independent

The Alan Turing sculpture, ‘True', by Sir Antony Gormley has been unveiled at King's College. The father of modern computing, the inventor of the concept of artificial intelligence, the immortalised Second World War codebreaker of Bletchley Park, Turing (1912-54) studied mathematics at King's. He became a fellow of the University of Cambridge college in 1935 aged just 22 – which perhaps gave the unveiling on Monday (22 January) the added piquancy of a homecoming of sorts. The 3.7m sculpture – 19 blocks of 5.5in (140mm) thick rolled Corten steel whose centre of balance seems entirely mysterious…

