Uganda’s anti-gay law causing wave of rights abuses, activists say

Published by

Reuters

KAMPALA (Reuters) – The consideration and passage by Uganda's government of one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws have unleashed a torrent of abuse against LGBTQ people, mostly committed by private individuals, rights groups said on Thursday. The Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), which was enacted in May, prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts. At least six people have been charged under it, including two accused of the capital offence of “aggravated homosexuality”. But the report, authored by a committee of the Convening for Equality (CFE) coalition, said the main perpetrators…

Read More